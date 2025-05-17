Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 194,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $12.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

