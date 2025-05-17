Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XAR opened at $189.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $137.09 and a one year high of $189.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.76.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
