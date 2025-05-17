Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1,369.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

STRL stock opened at $188.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $206.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.71.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

