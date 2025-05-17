Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 14,656 Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,656 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Daktronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 150,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Daktronics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Daktronics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Daktronics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Daktronics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.38 million, a PE ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87.

In related news, Director Andrew David Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,629. This trade represents a 6.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Daktronics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

