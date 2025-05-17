Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,626,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $143,719,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,077,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,383 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,838,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,030,000 after acquiring an additional 325,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $53,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, EVP Roy Shoshani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,922.50. This trade represents a 10.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $458,730.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,779.84. The trade was a 26.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $193,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of VSH stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Vishay Intertechnology had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $715.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

