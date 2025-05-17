Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,881 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 45,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,828 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

