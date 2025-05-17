Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,690 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,004.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,560.05. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.