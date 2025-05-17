Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,264 Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAAC. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAAC opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

