Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 6,056 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

