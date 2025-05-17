Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 6,260 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PTC were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in PTC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PTC by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in PTC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $172.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $203.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.62 and its 200-day moving average is $174.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.64 million. PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

