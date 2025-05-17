Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $208,000 Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GATX. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $150.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.18. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $127.00 and a 12 month high of $168.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.23.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

