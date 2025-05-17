Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $226,000 Position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT opened at $113.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90. Reddit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $230.41.

Insider Activity

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($8.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.36 per share, with a total value of $100,898.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,130.88. This represents a 2.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 48,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $7,834,261.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 599,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,565,226. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,270 shares of company stock valued at $95,789,365 in the last ninety days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDDT has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Reddit in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $222.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reddit from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reddit from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Reddit

Reddit Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.