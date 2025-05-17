Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $227,000 Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $126,299.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,246.75. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,519,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,079,091.58. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,559 shares of company stock valued at $11,056,634 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $84.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

