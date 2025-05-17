Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $250,000 Position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFMF. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VFMF opened at $132.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.81. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $109.46 and a 52-week high of $142.19. The company has a market cap of $352.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

