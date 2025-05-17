Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 11,848.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,962,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38,185 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVT opened at $51.88 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Several analysts have commented on AVT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,252.80. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

