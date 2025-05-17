Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.08. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

