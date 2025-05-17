Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Middleby by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,209.61. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden bought 203,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,251,459.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,838,924 shares in the company, valued at $394,979,496.12. The trade was a 7.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 466,495 shares of company stock worth $67,654,167. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.14.

Middleby Price Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $151.49 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $118.41 and a 52-week high of $182.73. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.74.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $906.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.46 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

