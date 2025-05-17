Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 444,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33,566 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 138,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 66,899 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Veritex by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veritex by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBTX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group raised shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of VBTX opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $31.62. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Veritex’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

