Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Voya Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Voya Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $69.46 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

