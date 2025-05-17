Mirova Has $31.05 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mirova lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.4% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average of $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.84.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

