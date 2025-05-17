Mizuho Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $48.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Shares of JD stock opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. JD.com has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 98,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

