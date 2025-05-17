Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $46.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $42.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Price Performance

CRWV stock opened at $80.30 on Thursday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $84.00.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

In related news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,499,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,023.20. The trade was a 63.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,778,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,546 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

