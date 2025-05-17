Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.3%

FL opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 5,148.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 121,493 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 119,178 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 640,351 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 130,927 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 416,498 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 30,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $115,365,000 after buying an additional 2,500,396 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

