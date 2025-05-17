Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.90.

Nextracker Stock Down 3.7%

Insider Buying and Selling

Nextracker stock opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 27,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $1,651,847.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,885.24. This represents a 18.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $539,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,825. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,320 shares of company stock worth $2,524,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

