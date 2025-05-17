Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.90.

Nextracker Trading Down 3.7%

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

Shares of NXT opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01.

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 27,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $1,651,847.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,885.24. The trade was a 18.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $539,055.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,825. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,532. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at $106,166,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Nextracker by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,445 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth about $55,690,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nextracker by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,874,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth about $40,356,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

