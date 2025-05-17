NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,812,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of NGL Energy Partners worth $33,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,647,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,039,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 157,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $435.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.26. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

