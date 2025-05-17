NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives $80.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

NIKE Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. NIKE has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

