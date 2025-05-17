Noble Financial Comments on DLH’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Get DLH alerts:

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DLH in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for DLH’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for DLH’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

DLH Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $72.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.33.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). DLH had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million.

In other news, major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 12,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,791.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,325,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,130.95. The trade was a 0.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $273,410 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 1,438,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 69,719 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 33,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

