Northern Trust Corp Buys 10,895 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 609,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cannae were worth $12,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continental Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 239,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cannae by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Cannae by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $22.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 68.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cannae declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Cannae’s payout ratio is -9.13%.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

