Northern Trust Corp Buys 58,079 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,011,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,079 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Steelcase by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $60,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,308.56. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.90 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Further Reading

