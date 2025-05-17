Northern Trust Corp Has $11.16 Million Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,981 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

