Northern Trust Corp Purchases 83,503 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 83,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Novavax were worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Novavax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Novavax by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Price Performance

Novavax stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $666.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 610.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVAX

About Novavax

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.