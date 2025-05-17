Northern Trust Corp Purchases 83,503 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 83,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Novavax were worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Novavax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Novavax by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.
Novavax stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.21.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
