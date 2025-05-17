Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 124.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 618,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,493 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $15,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,159,000 after buying an additional 5,557,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,596,000 after acquiring an additional 277,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,631 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,156,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

Shares of NCLH opened at $19.27 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

