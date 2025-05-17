NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Boosted by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,871,504 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341,440 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,577,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

