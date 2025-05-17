Oppenheimer Lowers Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Price Target to $65.00

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.22.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 755.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 620,592 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jasper Therapeutics
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
Featured Stories
