Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,241 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PK. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 58,432 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.17 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.49%.

PK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

