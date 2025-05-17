Piper Sandler Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $185.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 121.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ILMN. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

Illumina Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,265 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 720.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

