Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,485 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.05% of Portland General Electric worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 1,538.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Portland General Electric by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on POR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 73.94%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $79,371.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,795 shares of company stock worth $159,946. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

