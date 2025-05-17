Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Position Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $79.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.44 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.23%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $55,368.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 141,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,420.85. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $488,557.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,580 shares in the company, valued at $30,231,790.20. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,954 shares of company stock worth $1,328,862. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

