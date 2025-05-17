Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUNG. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pulmonx by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pulmonx by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUNG opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $138.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.65. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 55.36% and a negative net margin of 67.31%. Research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUNG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

In related news, Director Glendon E. French III sold 55,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $459,150.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,011,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,144.72. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $41,204.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,032.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,484. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

