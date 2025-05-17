Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $209,000 Position in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 309.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew S. Bryant sold 2,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $319,146.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,255.50. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Scorziello sold 5,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $580,333.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,517.62. The trade was a 76.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,759. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $108.55 on Friday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $499.55 million, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.10.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $138.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Tuesday.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

