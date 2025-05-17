PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $17,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSMT. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 536.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3,905.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 17,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 3,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $306,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,854.31. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $40,084.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,279 shares in the company, valued at $953,695.62. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $1,005,273. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $104.71 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.75.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

