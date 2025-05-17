Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 525.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,302 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,086,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,874 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PLDR opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $687.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.07. Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $35.31.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

