Q2 Earnings Estimate for Plug Power Issued By HC Wainwright

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report issued on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLUG. B. Riley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Plug Power from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.99.

PLUG stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $790.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.19. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.92 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,465,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $31,174,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $6,235,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

