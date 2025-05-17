Q2 Earnings Forecast for Blink Charging Issued By B. Riley

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Blink Charging in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Blink Charging’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 104.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $1.00 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.61.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 8,386.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 873,989 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 198,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

