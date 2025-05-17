Q3 Earnings Estimate for Southern Issued By KeyCorp

Get Southern alerts:

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Southern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SO. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

NYSE SO opened at $88.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Southern has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $2,997,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,985.28. The trade was a 23.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $100,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,284.90. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Southern’s payout ratio is 70.64%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

