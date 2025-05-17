Q3 Earnings Forecast for ACHV Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Achieve Life Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Achieve Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37).

Shares of ACHV opened at $3.08 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark K. Oki acquired 10,000 shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,900. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

