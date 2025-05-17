Q3 Earnings Forecast for ACHV Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Achieve Life Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Achieve Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37).
Achieve Life Sciences Trading Up 12.8%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Mark K. Oki acquired 10,000 shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,900. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Achieve Life Sciences
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.