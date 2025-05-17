Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ITOS Q2 Earnings

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.17). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at iTeos Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,031,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $8,317,363.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,452,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,829,543.82. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 630,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $5,079,339.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,108,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,995,267.64. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $836,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.