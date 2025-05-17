Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201,075 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 231,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,916,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after buying an additional 159,506 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 1,349.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 35,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,008,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,761,000 after buying an additional 184,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.32. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

