Rosenblatt Securities Increases Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $74.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $63.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $63.62 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $253.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 11,808 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $760,080.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,191 shares in the company, valued at $12,886,294.67. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $125,345.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,868.80. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,635 shares of company stock valued at $931,901 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.